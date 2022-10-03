Removal from Adoration Ministry: Catholic leadership sends Fr Mbaka to monastery

There is a change in the headship of the Adoration Ministries, Enugu, Nigeria, AMEN. The supervising Bishop of Enugu Diocese, Bishop Callistus Onaga has removed Fr Ejike Mbaka as the Spiritual Director of the centre. Fr Anthony Amadi is now the new Spiritual Director of AMEN

This was evealed by Fr Mbaka himself on Sunday. “So, while I proceed to the monastery to continue with the remaining disciplinary exercises, as directed; I wouldn’t know how long; but the church has appointed Fr Anthony Amadi, one of us, to be overseeing all affairs of the ministry, to be assisted by other priests, pending my return, by the grace of God,” Mbaka stated.

According to him, “our Sunday Masses and Wednesdays’ ‘E No Dey Again’ programmes would continue, while others such as Friday all-night adoration remains suspended”.

Meanwhile, Fr Amadi, who was present at the Mass, was, according to Vanguard report, nearly lynched by angry worshipers after the announcement. The angry mob had already enveloped him before AMEN security personnel rushed to his rescue and guided him to the Father’s house.

Mbaka had barely mentioned the new priest’s, name when the congregation erupted into, shouting “we say no,” “we say no,” we no gree and started carrying green leaves, thereby forcing Fr Mbaka to quickly conclude the Mass.

Thousands of faithful had excitedly thronged the prayer center from far and wide following an earlier wide announcement that Bishop Onaga had lifted ban on the ministry.

They were however left dejected following the latest development.

It would be recalled that Bishop Onaga had slammed a veiled ban on the fiery priest mid June, 2022.

He had simply announced official prohibition of all Catholic faithful, clergymen and religious from attending all AMEN programmes, a Catholic ministry that was founded and run by Mbaka.