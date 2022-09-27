Tinubu celebrates Bishop David Oyedepo as a transformational leader at 68

Tuesday, September 27, 2022 6:20 pm


Bishop David Oyedepo

The former Lagos State Governor and APC National Leader praised Oyedepo for his vision and investment in secondary and tertiary education especially, Convenant University, Ota and Landmark University, Omuo-Aran where they are breaking new grounds in research and technology.

“I rejoice with and celebrate Bishop David Oyedepo on his 68th birthday today. Bishop Oyedepo has served God and our country very well with the life-changing impacts of his Ministry as a respected man of the pulpit. In the field of education, this venerable man is also making a huge difference for God and for country.

“We are grateful to God for Bishop Oyedepo’s life of service and his transformational leadership. As we rejoice with him for a gift of another year in good health, I wish him greater exploits in God’s vineyard and more accomplishments to the benefit of mankind.”

