Tinubu Praises Nigerian Youths

Tinubu Praises Nigerian Youths

Wednesday, September 21, 2022 1:26 pm


Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

*I represent you and the bridge that will ensure your time is smoother than ours….Tinubu* 
By Daniels Ekugo
The All Progressive Congress Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has told the youths not to relent in their efforts to demand for good governance as the future is a decision not a destiny.
Tinubu made this known in his speech delivered by Barr. Ismaeel Ahmed the Former National Youth Leader of APC and Member of the Asiwaju Campaign Team at the Progressive Young Leaders’ Summit yesterday in Abuja.
Tinubu congratulated the Youth Wing of the All-Progressive Congress (APC) for always demonstrating readiness and capacity to bring everyone on board that the progressive mantra is a mindset. It is not just an event or a party card. It is a mindset borne out of the desire to progress.
He assured the progressive youths as the bridge that will ensure that their time will be smoother than the present and encourage them to deliver across all units come 2023.
In his speech, Tinubu said “I know the youths are always tired of being told to wait for their time. As a Governor in my forties, I can tell you your time is now. President Buhari began with policies like the signing of Not too Young to Run Bill, he created the Youth Investment Fund, we will take it a notch higher we will create ladders of opportunities for you and bring you in directly for mentoring and creative nation building.
“This election is too important to be left in the hands of a few people because to build a nation, One community at a time. One city at a time. One state at a time. A region. And a nation. So I call on all of you to Marshall yourselves and your plans. Occupy your houses and homes, your stalls and streets, your communities and cities and most importantly your polling units. Spread the word that we are coming together as a team. All of us. We will make this country great.”
“We will combine our strengths together. Your youthfulness with our years of experience, your curiosity with our cautious optimism, your energy with our endowment, your vigor with our vast knowledge, and slowly we will continue to March on this progressive path and put our hands together to help president Buhari deliver in Nigeria and that’s where we will continue to deliver the goods when Nigerians give us the chance in 2023”.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    16 mins ago

    Governor Wike and His Camp Withdraw from PDP Presidential Campaign
    6 hours ago

    Like The Queen, Like Zik Of Africa
    7 hours ago

    Lagos Ready for You, Sanwo-Olu Tells Would-be Investors in New York
    9 hours ago

    Who Owns Ogun PDP Governorship Ticket?
    9 hours ago

    Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and African leaders
    16 hours ago

    ASUU strike: How are lecturers surviving?
    18 hours ago

    Tinubu and all the talk about press interviews
    1 day ago

    Prudential Zenith Life Insurance Records 75% Growth in Profit After Tax in Full Year 2021 Results