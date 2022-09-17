How I’ll Fix Nigeria- Peter Obi on CNN Interview

Mr Peter Obi, the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) has revealed how he would fix the problems of Nigeria.

He said this in an interview on the Cable News Network (CNN), where he described Nigeria as a “mess”.

He attacked the concepts of politics of “my turn”, as well as ethnicity and religion, saying these are keeping Nigeria “underdeveloped.”

In his words: “That is what it was yesterday. And that is our problem, because we have been able to elect people based on ethnicity, religion, ‘my turn’, connection, or one form of bias or the other, which brought us to where we are — or structure, which I always say is structure of criminality.

“That is what we want to dismantle now and ensure that the next election is based on character, capacity, competence, commitment to do the right thing.

“Nigeria is not just in a physical mess; it is at the last stage to collapsing. The people in the north don’t have a secured place; they don’t have good roads; they don’t buy bread cheaper than people in the south. So [it is with] people in the south.

“All you hear about ethnicity, religion, connection, ‘my turn’ is elite conspiracy to keep Nigeria underdeveloped. But now, we have reached the edge. We can no longer continue this way.

He said that only a competent leader can solve the problems of corrption plaguing Nigeria, explaining that the problems of oil theft and corruption ” are things that can be solved, if NIgerians elect a comptent leader in 2023″

To take Nigeria economy out from life support that his government in 2023 if elected will deal decisively with the issue of security, “especially as the present insecurity is impacting negatively on the economy.”