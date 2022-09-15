Akeredolu’s Mother Dies at 90

Akeredolu’s Mother Dies at 90

Thursday, September 15, 2022 9:32 am


Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu

The mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu JP, is dead.

She died peacefully in her sleep early this morning. She was 90 years. This is contained in a press statement by Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State today.

She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.

Further announcements will be made by the family in due course.

This is contained in a press statement by Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State today

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Govenor Dapo Abiodun: wins Ogun APC governorship ticket for 2023 election 2 hours ago

    We’ll address recruitment, parity, leave bonuses, other issues, Abiodun assures LG workers
    2 hours ago

    Asiwaju Tinubu to Nollywood Filmmakers: Your productive talents must yield benefits to all
    5 hours ago

    NOI Polls inconsistent with reality- APC Presidential Campaign Council
    INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu 6 hours ago

    Mahmud Yakubu, INEC Chairman, to Appear at Editors’ Forum Friday
    9 hours ago

    You caused the civil war, stop blaming Queen Elizabeth, Reno Omokri tells Igbo
    Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: People 10 hours ago

    UN resolves Zelensky video address to General Assembly
    Mathematics 10 hours ago

    Why girls lag behind boys in mathematics – UNICEF report
    WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus: 10 hours ago

    WHO releases 6 policy briefs to end COVID-19