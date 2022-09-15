Akeredolu’s Mother Dies at 90

Thursday, September 15, 2022 9:32 am
The mother of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, Lady Evangelist Grace Akeredolu JP, is dead.
She died peacefully in her sleep early this morning. She was 90 years. This is contained in a press statement by Richard Olatunde, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Ondo State today.
She is survived by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members.
Further announcements will be made by the family in due course.
