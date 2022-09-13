Okoh Extols Retiring BPE Staff, Urges Them To Be Good Ambassadors

The Director General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), Mr. Alex A. Okoh has enjoined exiting staff of the Bureau to be good ambassadors of the reform agency in their next individual endeavours even as he urged public servants in the country to be legacy minded while discharging their duties to the nation.

The Director General gave the charge at the valedictory dinner organized by the Bureau in honour of six retiring staff held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, at Fraser Suites, Abuja. The exiting staff are: Mallam Mohammed Audu Uba, Chukwuma Nwokoh, Abimbola Kuru, Sunday Oladele, Effiong Attah and Jude Opara.

Okoh who extolled the individual qualities of the retiring staff for collectively working for the progress of BPE and indeed, Nigeria, noted that their exit was bitter-sweet and described them as incredible people who served the organisation credibly and without blemish.

He urged the serving staff to emulate them, bearing in mind that they would also retire at a given time.

The retiring staff who cut across various cadres of service in the Bureau expressed their gratitude to the management and staff of BPE for organizing the event in their honour.

The event was graced by families and friends of the retirees, current and ex-management staff and staff of the Bureau