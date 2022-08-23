The Trouble Makers in BBNaija Season 7

By Elizabeth Adewoye and Chisom Amaeshi

The Big Brother Naija show this season has brought a lot of new and interesting twists that no one would have expected. Originally, a lot of fans expected the introduction of the two fake housemates, Deji and Modella, on the 31st of July to be the last entry for any other contestants for the season but the season kicked things up a notch by introducing two new housemates, Rachel and Chizzy. These housemates are called Riders. The Riders and Fake housemates have been tasked by Big brother to cause commotion and ensure that all the other housemates are kept on their toes. The Riders are the first of their kind and are similar to fake housemates in the sense that they get to participate in every activity till the end of the show, and can even be nominated. However, they cannot be evicted and cannot win the grand prize. The addition of the Riders and Fake housemates has introduced a fresh view to the reality show.

Fake Housemates

DEJI

Ayodeji Mayowa Morafa popularly known as Deji in the Big Brother Naija show is a 29- year old guy born on 25th May 1993. He hails from Ijebu Ode in Ogun state but is based in the United States of America. Deji is a graduate of the University of Lagos with a degree in pharmacy. Deji is a pharmacist and a fragrance entrepreneur and currently studying for his master’s degree (MSc) in Health informatics.

He was introduced into the Big Brother house on the 31st of July 2022 as one of the fake housemates unknown to the original housemate of BBNaija. On entering the Big Brother house. Deji was officially given his first task on Wednesday 17th July 2022. During his Diary session, Big Brother asked him to inform his fellow housemates that he intends to leave the level one house; he was also instructed to pack his bags and demand to be moved to Level two on Friday. Deji accepted the task given to him by Biggie and so far he has convinced some of the housemates that he truly intends to move to another house. During the wager task on Friday 19th August 2022, Biggie asked Deji about his decision and was transferred to Level two swapping him with Groovy.

MODELLA

Esther Gabriella Abimbola, known as Modella in the Big Brother Naija house was born on 8th August 1996.

Modella is a Nigerian Nollywood actress, content creator and brand influencer who was introduced into Big Brother house as a second fake housemate on the 31st of July. Modella was instructed by Biggie to cause confusion in the house and to scatter relationships in which she was not able to perform the task. Having to merge the housemates, Biggie still hopes that she would be able to separate some of the couples amongst the housemates.

Riders

RACHEL

Rachel Edwards, Eghonghon Akowe, popularly known as Rachel was born on October 6, 1994. She hails from Edo state and is one of the newly added contestants in the Big brother Naija show. The young 27-year-old housemate is an actress and also a make-up artist.

Rachel Edwards studied theatre and media arts at Ambrose Alli University and has a taste for life and delights in touching the lives of those around her via small acts of kindness. She starred in the film “Mustapha” alongside A-list actors and actresses like Uzee Usman, Ernest Obi, Chelsea Eze and Chinonso Arubayi, among others. Her addition to the show has been highly welcomed because fans felt the housemates had forgotten their goal. Though not officially given a task by Biggie, Rachel seems to already be causing drama between Diane and Giddyfia

CHIZZY

Chizzy (real name Aniekwe Francis Chidi) is a Nigerian entrepreneur and business manager who was born and raised in Anambra, Nigeria. The 28-year-old reality star came into the show on August 7th 2022 and has quickly amassed a sizeable amount of fans because of his attractive appearance and ambitious personality. Chizzy is skilful with his hands and has worked in various industries which include the commercial transport business where he previously worked as a Keke (Tricycle)Driver and Okada (Motorcycle) Driver. He also saved up some income and established a farm which has grown into a thriving agricultural firm in a short while. He currently works as a manager at a steel company in Ogun State.

*Elizabeth Adewoye and Chisom Amaeshi are students on industrial attachment from Caleb University, Imota