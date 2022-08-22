Peace and Security Summit Holds at Freedom Park, Lagos

By Daniels Ekugo

A five-day Peace and Security Summit in Nigeria program earlier scheduled to hold last month has been rescheduled to take place at Freedom Park in Lagos from November 7 to November 11, 2022, in observance of the Nations’ Nelson Mandela Day on July 18.

According to a statement sent to the media, Dr Nana Wale Idris Ajibade, Economist Executive Director and founder of African Views Organistion said

“The revised program was agreed by a majority vote of the steering committee for the event to ensure government participation and the inclusion of crucial stakeholders.

“In a nation that many economists believe to be the camshaft of Africa’s economic growth engine, prosperity hinges on peace and security.

The late Nelson Mandela frequently remarked that “the world would not acknowledge Africa” till Nigeria collectively as a nation is peaceful and prosperous.

According to the statement, the organisers affirmed that

“To ameliorate the legitimate citizens’ concerns and demonstrate to the rest of the world that Nigerians are aware of their problems and are capable of resolving them, we, the citizens, are taking the initiative by urging our leaders to address the people’s anxiety and guide them with candour and care. This conference, in our opinion, is crucial for maintaining national security ahead of the much-anticipated election, the statement added.

Similarly, “The decision to postpone was justified and welcomed to include current, former, and prospective candidates for office in this discourse. Peace and Security in Nigeria, as the theme of the annual “Spirit of Peace & Prosperity Summit,” gives Nigerian stakeholders the chance to show that they are conscious and conscientious, as well as capable of controlling the uncertain circumstances brought on by interreligious and interethnic strife, as well as the nation’s economic and sociopolitical instability.”

The Peace & Security in Nigeria Summit is an initiative to advance harmony and peace in Nigeria that is nonviolent, educational, and inspiring. The initiative is run by the African Views Organization and Council of Traditional Leaders of Africa (COTLA-AU Ethiopia-Addis Ababa), in collaboration with Freedom Park Lagos, and is based on the junction of economics and culture as drawn from the UN Sustainable Development Goals.