Veteran Journalist ,Chief Duro Onabule Dies at 82

Wednesday, August 17, 2022 10:32 am


 

Duro Onabule

 

Chief Duro Onabule ,who served as spokesman for former military President Ibrahim Babangida, is dead .
Onabule a veteran journalist died on Tuesday August 16 ,2022. He was 82

Onabule was born on September 27, 1939 in Ijebu-Ode, he graduated from CMS Grammar School and School of Journalism, London. His first media work was a reporter for the Daily Express in 1961, three years later he joined the staff of Daily Sketch.

He spent some time with Daily Sketch before going back to his previous employer, Daily Express. In 1969, he served as the London correspondent of the Express. In the mid 1970s, he worked for the Daily Times, rising to become a deputy editor of Headlines magazine.

When MKO Abiola started Concord Press, Onabule was appointed features editor, in 1984, he became the editor of Concord newspaper.

