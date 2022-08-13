Odu’a Investment Membership: How Lagos Shamed Doubting Thomases

Says Lagos Willing to Deepen Business Relationship Among South-West States

Our Focus Is to Make Odu’a Investment a World-Class Company, Says Chairman

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Thursday received the Share Certificate of Lagos State Government from the Odu’a Investment Company Limited, a company jointly owned by the six South-West states.

The Share Certificate was presented to Governor Sanwo-Olu by the Chairman, Odu’a Investment Company Limited, Otunba Bimbo Ashiru during a courtesy visit to the Governor by the company’s board members and management team at Lagos House, Ikeja.

Speaking after receiving the Share Certificate, Governor Sanwo-Olu said Lagos State Government is willing to partner with Odu’a Investment Company to deepen the relationship among South-West states in agriculture, hospitality, oil and gas, tourism and other business opportunities.

“We thank you very much for putting paid to doubting Thomases who are not sure whether Lagos State has been brought in as part of Odu’a Investment. Lagos State before now has been accepted as equal partner, equal shareholder with governors of the five other states and we are all equal stakeholders in the group.

“We thank you very much for presenting our Share Certificate to us. We have enjoyed dividends a couple of times already and it goes to show that our investment is yielding the right results. Lagos State is happy that we have made that investment and we are part of a great and bigger agenda called the Odu’a Investment.

“We are willing to partner with Odu’a Investment Company on our Imota Rice Mill. The Rice Mill will be commissioned in October or November depending on the timing of our guest. It is something that we all need to celebrate. That would be the biggest single rice mill in the country and it is a pride for all of us.

“And coming out of the mill itself, there are many other businesses that also can springboard; rice plantation, rice paddy and all of it can be one of the areas in which we can look out for great business opportunities in Odu’a Investment Company. There are also other areas we can collaborate on like real estate opportunities, blue economy, hospitality destinations and tourism.”

Governor Sanwo-Olu while commending the board and management of the Odu’a Investment Company Limited for their commitment urged them to have a long view and make it a company that will outlive them.

“We are happy you are building a company that will outlive all of us. If our fathers can take it up 45 years ago to what it is now, we also must have a long-time view to ensure that we can position that company for another 30, 40 years from today. We will give you all the necessary support, cooperation and encouragement,” he advised.

Speaking earlier, Ashiru, who said Lagos State is a bonafide member of the Odu’a Investment Company Limited, disclosed that the board members and management team visited Governor Sanwo-Olu to appreciate him and Lagos State Government for their support to the company.

He said they decided to hand over the Share Certificate to Governor Sanwo-Olu to silence doubting Thomases who don’t believe that Lagos State is part of the Odu’s Investment Company.

He said the focus of the board and management team, with the caliber of people of integrity managing the affairs of the company, is to make Odu’a Investment Company Limited a world-class company.

Ashiru, who requested for more support from Lagos State Government, said they are ready to partner and work with the state government for more business opportunities in hospitality, real estate, tourism and agriculture, especially the Imota Rice Mill.