Ghanaian President: I Didn’t Write Tinubu to Support Peter Obi

Wednesday, August 10, 2022 8:13 am


Nana Akufo Ado

The President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Ado, has reacted to what he described as a disturbing post making the rounds on social media, where it is alleged he had written to the 2023 presidential candidate of the AllProgressivess Congress, APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to “give Peter Obi a chance and seek treatment for his health”

This, according to him in a Tweet, is completely false and mischievous, with no iota of truth whatsoever in it.

“I have written no such letter to the APC leader, and it will not occur to me to do so. Ghana and Nigeria boast of decades of cordial, strong and brotherly relations, and I am not going to be the one to interfere in the internal affairs and politics of Nigeria.”

In recent times, many fake news items have surfaced on Internet, one of which was that Tinubu boarded an air ambulance, travelling abroad for medical treatment, even at a time when he was holding a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Aso Rock.

