Mama Olowomakan goes home in style

Richard Elesho

A large number of people from across the country converged in Kabba, headquarter of Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area, LGA, Kogi State on Friday 5 and Saturday 6 August, 2022 to bid a Christian women leader, Mama Hanna Remilekun Olowomakan (nee Olorunnaiye) final farewell. She joined her ancestors on 14 April, 2022, at the of age 77 years.

The funeral obsequy of the late Teacher included wake keep and interment at her Iyani Wura residence on Fatoye street and a lavish reception at 95 Degree Event Centre.

The burial service was conducted by Deeper Life Bible Church, of which Mama was a member. Ministers from Kabba Province of the church officiated at the programmes.

Testimonies on the deceased’s strong Christian values and moral convictions were shared by her children, family, neighbours and the church. Her first son, Bolaji Olowomakan, an Information Technologist described her mother as peaceful and God fearing.

In a brief sermon, the Pastor extolled Mama for living right, devoting her life to love, charity and peace. He said Mama was always willing and eager to make contributions to the church development, noting that she made positive impacts on others.

He charged people to emulate her righteousness and selfless giving in order to bequeth worthy legacies at death. “This sermon is not for Mama but for you and I. She has finished her race strong. How will you finish yours? What will people say about you when you die?”

Her eldest child, Mrs. Omotayo Elesho in a brief appreciation message thanked the guests for their prayers, contributions in cash and kind, condolences and for their presence at the occasion.

Mama was survived by her children Omotayo, Bolaji, Toyin, Kola Olorunnaiye, Michael, daughter in-law Mrs Modupe Olowomakan and grand children Omobewaji Elesho, Diekola Elesho, Oluwafayokunmi Olowomakan, Moyosoreoluwa Olowomakan and Oluwadamilola Olowomakan.

Dignitaries at the ceremony were drawn from the business and political communities. They included Pastor Femi Oluwaniyi, Mr Kayode Rotimi, Engr. Zacchy Deputy Director, Mr. Oladele, Mr Samson Aina, Drand Mrs Medubi, Mr. Nnabuche Ezechinedu, Chief and Mrs Emmanuel Elesho, Mr and Mrs Godwin Orunmbe, Mrs Olorunshola, Hon. Arokoyo and Mr. Christopher Adewumi.

Others were Mr. Deola Osomo, Mr. Olujinmi Oladipo Principal, Mr Saidi Ajiboye, Mrs Taiye Olayemi, Elesho Oghale, Mr. Wasiu Adedokun, Dr. A.D. Aina-Pelemo, Hon. Ebiromi Babatunde, Mrs. Funke Dambola, Magistrate Adedewura Tosin Elizabeth, Hon. Sunday Kayagba, Dr. Yetunde Lewu, and Peters Adeoye Olurinjon, etc.