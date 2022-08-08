‘How notorious Osun serial killer Rasheed Okoilu was arrested in Osogbo’

Monday, August 8, 2022 12:22 am


Notorious wanted serial killer, Rasheed Hamed, popular known as Rasheed Okoilu,: Arrested in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, the early hours of Sunday

By Olajide Idowu

Police have explained how its operatives arrested the notorious wanted serial killer, Rasheed Hamed, popular known as Rasheed Okoilu, in Osogbo, the capital of Osun State, the early hours of Sunday.

Okoilu and one Solomon Adedimeji (Solo Iwara) were declared by the police wanted in connection with offences of murder, arson, ritual killings, armed robbery, rape and kidnapping on March 10, 2022.

The police warned that anybody that harboured the suspects would be treated as an accomplice to their crimes.

The police, however, promised anyone with useful information to the whereabouts of the wanted persons, a handsome reward

But Oko Ilu was tracked and arrested after he went on a killing spree in Egbatedo, Osogbo, where he killed three people, SP Yemisi Opalola, spokesperson of Police command, Osun said in a statement in Osogbo on Sunday.

The police spokesperson said the suspect was arrested by a combined team of police officers from Dugbe Police Station and Oke Baale Police Station with support from local hunters.

She said the suspect had been handed over to the anti-cultism department of the Police Command in the state and was undergoing processing.

