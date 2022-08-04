Tinubu Hails Samad Rabiu at 62

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asíwájú Bola Tinubu, has congratulated the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu on turning 62.

In a statement by his Media Office on Thursday in Abuja, Asíwájú Tinubu wished him many more years and good health.

He said: “I congratulate the Founder and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdusamad Rabiu, as he turns 62 today. Prominent businessman and philanthropist, Samad Rabiu has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s development.

“Through his huge investments in manufacturing, infrastructure and agriculture, Alhaji Rabiu has provided jobs for many and assisted many more, helping to put food on their tables.

“He grew his BUA Group into a Nigerian conglomerate through hard work, dedication and perseverance, taking after his late father, Khalifah Ishaka Rabiu, one of Nigeria’s foremost industrialists.

“On this occasion of his 62nd birthday, I pray that Almighty Allah grant Alhaji Rabiu many more years, robust health, increased wisdom and continued success in business.”