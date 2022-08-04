Ex-IGP Tafa Balogun dies at 74

Nigeria’s former Inspector General of Police, Tafa Balogun, is dead.

Balogun was the Assistant Inspector General of Police A.I.G Zone One, Kano, from where he was named the 21st IGP of Police on March 6, 2002.

He also served as the Principal Staff Officer (PSO) to former Inspector-General of Police, Muhammadu Gambo, Deputy Commission of Police Edo State, and Commissioner of Police in Delta Rivers and Abia states at various times before his appointment as Nigeria’s police chief.

However, his tenure ended in disgrace as he was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on charges of corruption in 2005, leading to his exit from office.

Balogun was subsequently docked on April 4, 2005 at the Federal High Court, Abuja over allegation of stealing and laundering of over $100 million in his three years as Inspector General of Police from the Police treasury by the anti-graft agency.

He entered into a plea bargain with the government and was directed by the court to pay N500, 000 on each of eight counts charges totaling N4 million.

He was subsequently convicted and sentenced to six months in each of the charges which ran concurrently.

He however spent part of the jail term at National Hospital, Abuja.

Balogun was freed on February 9, 2006.

Born August 25, 1947, in Ila Orangun, Osun State, Balogun died at 74, a few days to his 75th birthday.