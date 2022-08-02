Kogi: Gunmen shoot APC women leader

As the country prepares for the 2023 general elections, a former women leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Omala local government area of Kogi state, Hajia Ageji Omale, has narrowly survived an assassination attack.

She was reportedly shot in the early hours of Monday, 1 August. The attacker(s) crept on the Septuagenarian while taking a nap in her residence at Abejukolo-Ife, the local government headquarter.

The yet-to-be-identified gunmen later fled the scene leaving her in the pool of her blood. Her cry for help attracted neighbours who later rushed her to the police station to file a report before she was taken to General Hospital Abejukolo for medical attention.

One of her neighbours confirmed the incident. “We were all indoors with so many settlers far away from home in their farmlands when we heard gunshots and later Mama’s voice shouting in pain. Her attacker(s) fled the scene before our arrival.

“We are surprised because Hajia is a peace-loving person and a mother of all. We pray the police fish out the criminals and their sponsors because it means we are no longer safe in our own house,” he decried.

Efforts to reach Omala Divisional Police Officer (DPO) on his mobile number proved abortive as his phones were switched off at the time of filing this report.