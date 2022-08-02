In Solidarity With the Cuban People

In Solidarity With the Cuban People

Tuesday, August 2, 2022 4:26 pm


Femi Falana

By Femi Falana

 

I remember the unalloyed support extended to the people of Africa by the Government of Cuba in the titanic fight against colonialism and apartheid in the Southern African region. I also recall the selfless contribution of the Cuban medical brigade to the fight of the African people against ebola fever, malaria fever and covid 19 pandemics in several parts of the African continent.

I hereby express my unalloyed support and heartfelt solidarity with the heroic people of Cuba as they continue to withstand the unwarranted political isolation and economic sanctions imposed on them by the United States for over six decades.

I call on all progressive forces in the world to continue to mount pressure on the United States to respect the sovereign rights of the Cuban people to live in dignity by ending the illegal sanctions without any further delay.

Through uncommon courage and sacrifice, perseverance and doggedness the heroic people of Cuban have confirmed their capacity to overcome the challenges of the moment and transform the island of Cuba into a land of prosperity for her people and humanity.

 

Viva Cuba.

 

*Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, human rights activist and public affairs analyst, writes from Lagos

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    US kills Ayman al-Zawahiri, Osama bin Laden’s deputy
    5 hours ago

    Flashback/Fela’s 25th memorial: His prison interview with TheNEWS in 1993
    6 hours ago

    Boundary roads: Dapo Abiodun’s no-solution
    Adams Oshiomhole 8 hours ago

    Why we shouldn’t be bogged down by religion, ethnicity – Oshiolmhole
    Reuben Abati 10 hours ago

    Nigeria: More Universities Where?
    11 hours ago

    Wema Bank records impressive financial performance in 2022 Half-Year Reports
    11 hours ago

    The BBC in Nigeria: Between reporting and propagating terror
    11 hours ago

    BBC’s ugly reaction to Tobi Amusan’s performance