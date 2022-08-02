In Solidarity With the Cuban People

By Femi Falana

I remember the unalloyed support extended to the people of Africa by the Government of Cuba in the titanic fight against colonialism and apartheid in the Southern African region. I also recall the selfless contribution of the Cuban medical brigade to the fight of the African people against ebola fever, malaria fever and covid 19 pandemics in several parts of the African continent.

I hereby express my unalloyed support and heartfelt solidarity with the heroic people of Cuba as they continue to withstand the unwarranted political isolation and economic sanctions imposed on them by the United States for over six decades.

I call on all progressive forces in the world to continue to mount pressure on the United States to respect the sovereign rights of the Cuban people to live in dignity by ending the illegal sanctions without any further delay.

Through uncommon courage and sacrifice, perseverance and doggedness the heroic people of Cuban have confirmed their capacity to overcome the challenges of the moment and transform the island of Cuba into a land of prosperity for her people and humanity.

Viva Cuba.

*Femi Falana, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, human rights activist and public affairs analyst, writes from Lagos