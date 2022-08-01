Meet fast rising Nigerian dancehall star, Eli Marliq

Nigerian dancehall artist Eli Marliq came fully prepared for the music scene when he made his debut single “Greater” in 2018. Moving forward to 2020 and 2021, he released two body of work which includes “I wan Blow” and “Yuseless”, the projects reiterated that a new kid has come with a unique vibe.

The self-acclaimed “Ghetto Yute” whose real name is Born Mrakpor Thomas Ovie delivers premium content unapologetically as he navigates between his personal experiences and life matters in general soaking the lyrics into a dancehall melody.

Eli Marliq makes spectacular melodies that will surely get fans fixed to the spot in no time. The dance hall act which hails from Delta state, Nigeria, is in no way ready for jokes as he is set to add more energy and life to the Dancehall space in Africa.

Eli Marliq hails from Otu Jeremi Delta State Nigeria. He was born into a Christian family of five; 4 girls, and the only boy who was also the last child. He went to Busola Primary School in Oworonoshoki in Lagos, before switching to Gulf Flower High School. He studied Political science at Madonna University in Okija before switching to Tansian University.

Growing up, Eli Marliq listened to a lot of Timaya, D’banj, Faze, Daddy Showkey, Stereoman, Oritse Femi, and Danfo Driver amongst many others. He started rapping and freestyle in Church, which earned him some awards.

Initially, his parents were not happy with his music line but he didn’t care. Despite his parent’s dis-contention, Marliq’s strong determination to become a musician was not distorted. He, however, chased his dream and designed a successful futuristic epoch of grounding his feet in the music industry.

“I’ve always wanted to do music and I didn’t let anything or nobody convince me otherwise. Parents want their kids to grow up to become doctors, engineers, and all of that, I also understand that with time they will realize that I love to do this and I have passion for it,” he stated.

In April, he dropped a debut Extended playlist captained, “Yuseless“. In the new project was an awesome sweet melody titled, “J Town”.

There’s a backstory to how he made the song. “J Town is where I come from, so growing up there has left such an impact on me. So the song is just me telling the world about Otu Jeremi and the struggles I faced as a youth growing up.”

Eli Marliq has worked with popular artistes and producers, such as Jaywilzz, King Perry, Erriga, Mobliz, and Modave to mention but a few.

While one might expect him to relax and continuously work on promoting his latest release, the singer still bristles with his entrepreneurial hunger. He’s recording every day and promises not to disappoint his fans.

“I have a lot of projects that I want to emback on but first I will be dropping hot singles for my fans. From there I will reveal other plans and how I will be executing them from time to time,” he said.