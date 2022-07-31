Kofi killings: Gov Bello suspends traditional ruler

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has directed the suspension of the Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman, Ajaokuta Area Traditional Council, HRH Alhaji Musa Isah Achuja with immediate effect.

The Governor’s directive was coming about 24 hours after gunmen suspected to be bandits ambushed and killed eight security officers in Ajaokuta area.

In a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kogi State, the governor also directed that the Chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Hon Mustapha Aka’aba be queried over the breach and should reply within 24 hours.