Kofi killings: Gov Bello suspends traditional ruler

Kofi killings: Gov Bello suspends traditional ruler

Sunday, July 31, 2022 7:28 pm


Gov. Yahaya Bello: alleged that there is a plot to smear his campaign ahead of 2023 presidential election

Gov. Yahaya Bello

Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello has directed the suspension of the Ohi of Eganyi and Chairman, Ajaokuta Area Traditional Council, HRH Alhaji Musa Isah Achuja with immediate effect.

The Governor’s directive was coming about 24 hours after gunmen suspected to be bandits ambushed and killed eight security officers in Ajaokuta area.

In a letter to the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Kogi State, the governor also directed that the Chairman of Ajaokuta Local Government Area, Hon Mustapha Aka’aba be queried over the breach and should reply within 24 hours.

The statement by Onogwu Muhammed, Chief Press Secretary to the Governor said the governor’s directive against the affected persons is in connection with the recent security breach in the area which led to the untimely deaths of eight security personnel while on active service.

The governor strongly warned other traditional rulers across the state who may have connection in one way or the other with criminal elements in their domains to desist forthwith, saying that his administration will deal ruthlessly with anybody who romances with criminal elements no matter how highly placed.

In the same vein, Bello directed that all unofficial movements of council chairmen out of their territory and other journeys without due process be restricted

The governor warned that no amount of connivance with criminals will deter him from his fundamental responsibility of protecting lives and property of the citizens and residents of the state.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Facts on Lacena Golding Clarke, Woman Who Coached Tobi Amusan
    Babatunde Raji Fashola: Minister of Works and Housing 5 hours ago

    We’ve issued over 5,000 certificates of occupancy
    7 hours ago

    Yakubu Dogara on Muslim-Muslim Ticket: Righteousness Exalts a Nation
    Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu 7 hours ago

    For a time like this, Tinubu is critical to our survival
    BBNaija's Hermes 8 hours ago

    BBNaija: Why everyone is talking about Hermes
    File: Gunmen: 8 hours ago

    Gunmen kill 8 security operatives in Kogi
    9 hours ago

    Sunday Controversy: Does Jesus Endorse Tithing in Mathew 23:23?
    President Muhammadu Buhar 11 hours ago

    Can we get Buhari to resign? Today! 