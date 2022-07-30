I’ve great regard for Tinubu, my post twisted- Tee Mac

Saturday, July 30, 2022 1:12 pm


Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli

Tee Mac Omatshola Iseli, the flautist and former President of the Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN), has reacted to a post that has gone viral on Social Media regarding a private banter with a Facebook acquaintance on the eligibility of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the office of the President of the Nigeria. That is, he was reported as saying Tinubu is “my in-law; he is 86 and not 70.” Tee Mac said his post was twisted by some people.

Whilst it is regrettable that such a private conversation went viral from a Facebook Account, Tee Mac stated that the conversation was taken out of context.

In his words: “In the first instance, I have high regards for the person of the APC Presidential candidate; a two (2)-Term Governor of Lagos State, and a revered leader of the APC. I have lived in Lagos since I relocated from Switzerland, and I can attest to his transformational impact in the state.

More significantly is his ability to identify and engage exceptional and committed technocrats in governance with tangible results over time, and maintaining relationships with them, and others across board. This, I believe will be replicated if he is given the opportunity at the Federal level.

His all-inclusive style of governance has seen people from other states, ethnicities and faith take up appointments in Lagos, serving meritoriously too!
Consequently, his competence is not in doubt.

I only expressed my fear for the rigours of the office.

My personal view is that anyone can choose any candidate, but must ask themselves if they have chosen rightly. This is a pertinent question for everyone. I simply admonished a friend to vote by his convictions.

My only grouse, which I still stand by is that it was Tinubu who sold Buhari to the nation in 2015, which candidate, contrary to all expectations, underperformed.

The above notwithstanding, I neither have a personal grudge with Asiwaju, nor would pursue a path of acrimony with my cousin, Remi Tinubu, whom everyone adjudged pleasant and supportive.

Tinubu remains a man I admire regardless of what sychophants have tried to make of my comment.”

 

 

