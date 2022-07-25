BBNaija: Why I’m in a relationship with two women – Hermes

By Nehru Odeh

His fans can’t get enough of Hermes. Ever since he was unveiled as one of BBnaija Season 7 Level Up housemates he has set the internet on fire with his strange ideas, infectious confidence, nose rings, Spartan and lean brown body on top of which sits a golden hair that sets him apart.

Welcome to Chibueze Iyele Desire Okoebor, who is known in the house simply as Hermes. Aside from the fact that he is easily noticeable, what with the vibes he is bringing to the house, the Delta-State born bohemian performance artiste has set the whole globe talking about his relationship with two women, who he proudly says know each other and are comfortable with that.

Comfortable with that? While introducing himself to his fellow housemates on Sunday 24 July, Hermes said he was comfortable being in a relationship with the two women who knows each other because he is in a polyamorous relationship with them and feels this kind of partnership has left enough room for everyone in it to grow individually and collectively. He calls his women amazing queens.

According to Hermes, the kind of relationship which he calls a partnership gives him and his women a sense of freedom. “Like I said I am not single. At the same time I am free to have whatever it is that want. They are amazing queens.

“The template of the partnership relationship I have with my partners is called generally a polyamorous relationship. But the kind of polyamorous relationship that attracts me to my partners is such that the three of us have the same freedom.

Same freedom? Sure. But Hermes said it has not been a ride in the park. “It is hard to imagine because it is actually difficult to actualise. It really is. I am talking about having to be jealous every time. But for a man this is s hard thing to think about. For women, in my opinion women are very emotionally intelligent. it is a choice between every individual involved. It is hard for me as it is for the ladies.

“I am asking for the freedom to have more than one because I tried to be as fair as possible. I am allowed to allow them have that. To think that that is easy it is a lie because I also get jealous. But that is an emotion. And it can be managed,” he said.