Female cop stabbed to death inside lover’s room in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

A 40-year-old female police inspector, Efe George, has been allegedly stabbed to death inside the apartment,of her lover, identified as Patrick Ishiaka.

She was attacked with a knife by a three-man gang led by her lover’s next-door neighbour, identified as Collins Anthony, a grinding machine operator at Uselu Market, in Benin.

The incident reportedly occurred at about 10 am on Thursday, 21 July 2022, at 152, Uselu-Lagos Road, Benin City, Edo State.

The widowed Inspector who hailed from Olomu Community in Ughelli South local government area of Delta State and lived with her two children in an apartment inside Ogida Police Barracks served with the Benin Metro Area Command.

She was said to be alone inside her lover’s room when her assistants stabbed her many times with a knife, leaving her to bleed to death.

Edo Police Command Public Relations Officer, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the report, said the prime suspect Collins Anthony, has been arrested and efforts are ongoing to track the two other fleeing suspects.

According to him, “Preliminary investigation by Okhoro Police divisional headquarters, Benin City, revealed that on the 11th June 2022, the late policewoman, Inspector Efe George Ishiaka reported a case of assault against this same suspect, Collins Anthony, over the sharing of responsibility of sweeping, cleaning the kitchen and washing of the toilet. This led to the arrest of the suspect Collins Anthony.

“After the arrest, their relationship never remained the same. Collins Anthony took it to heart and threatened to kill her. As a result of that threat, the late woman Inspector Efe George Ishiaka went back to Okhoro to inform the police.

“Collins Anthony was invited, cautioned and made to write undertaken that he will never have anything to do with or kill the late woman Inspector. Unfortunately, on that fateful day, Collins Anthony and his cohorts went and killed the woman,” Nwabuzor said.

Reacting, the late woman police officer’s lover, Patrick Ishiaka, security personnel with a commercial bank, expressed sadness over the incident.

He said she called him at about 10:18 am and informed him that his co-tenant, Collins Anthony, led two other people to attack her inside the room.

“I cannot deny her, we were in a relationship, I know her children, brothers.

“I quickly called the police, left my office, we got there, rushed her to UBTH where the doctor said she was dead,” Ishiaka narrated.