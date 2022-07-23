Atiku Didn’t Lie

*The Truth And Other Facts That Should Be Told

By Adeola Agoro

It is worrisome to note that the media team of the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has not only kicked truth in the face by claiming that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party once offered Tinubu the Vice-President slot in 2007 in what would have been a Muslim-Muslim ticket, they have also unknowingly brought up matters that should have been left lying low.

Rather than give kudos to Atiku for a brilliant media outing on Arise TV yesterday, Asiwaju and his media team have decided to pick holes in it, leading to falsehoods and name-calling.

The truth of what transpired between them in the build-up to the 2007 presidential election is that Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu asked to be made the running mate to Atiku, a development the latter rejected.

It is a known fact that Asiwaju Tinubu has always wanted to get the Vice-Presidential ticket, but it has eluded him over the years due to the same Muslim-Muslim consideration.

It was this same fact that led to him being denied this same ambition in 2015 before the emergence of Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, who later got the slot.

To come out and cast aspertions on Atiku on a matter he knows all facts about is a betrayal of friendship and all that is dear between him and Atiku.

In the years of being friends with Tinubu, Atiku has always protected the former’s interests.

When Chief Olusegun Obasanjo was going to hold all non-PDP states by the jugular as President between 1999 and 2007, Atiku as Vice President rose to the defence of all those states, especially Lagos State where Tinubu was Governor and he did all he could to ensure that all allocations were released to them as at when due. All through the turbulent years between Tinubu and Obasanjo, Atiku was the mediator.

At the time Atiku granted the Arise TV interview, it was all over the news that Tinubu and his running matand Sen. Shetimma had hired fake bishops to represent the support of Christian leaders for their Muslim-Muslim tie.

Atiku and the whole of Nigeria were aware of this but Atiku did not make it an issue. Rather, he spoke in good light about Tinubu. That’s maturity and the spirit of good sportsmanship.

One wonders what Tinubu would have said about his friend if he was the one on the hot seat. If all his media team could come out with a day after the interview was an irrelevant matter about how Atiku offered him a slot or not, then much is to be desired.

Atiku Abubakar is not one that joins issues with people on matters that will not move the country forward.

There are so many salient issues to be discussed about where we are as a country and where we are headed at these terrible times, something as small as being offered what or not shouldn’t be one of them.

Atiku Abubakar comes in peace. And that’s what we expect from all opponents.

-Alhaja Adeola Agoro is the convener of OSE Atiku! It is a support group registered at APCO (Atiku Presidential Campaign Organization)