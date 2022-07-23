I will speak soon on Atiku -Wike

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has disclosed that he would soon speak on recent happenings in the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Assistant Media, Kelvin Ebiri, said it had become pertinent for him to speak and reveal to Nigerians all that has transpired in the PDP since the emergence of former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the Presidential candidate of the party.

“On Atiku, I will speak soon and Nigerians will know the actual truth of all that has transpired in the PDP in recent times.

After Wike lost the presidential ticket to Atiku, his next plan as the runner up was to be made running mate. But Atiku elbowed him aside, a development that has put the PDP house divided.