Why Olaniyan, Oyo Deputy Governor, Was Impeached

Monday, July 18, 2022 2:36 pm


Impeached Oyo State Deputy Governor, Rauf Aderemi Olaniyan.

The Oyo Deputy Governor, Rauf Olaniyan was on Monday, impeached by the State House of Assembly. They took the action over allegations of misconduct or abuse of office. That was after after the lawmakers presented and considered the recommendation of the seven-man panel set up by the Chief Judge, Munta Abimbola to investigate him.

According to the report of the committee (which was set up last week) presented during Monday’s plenary by the Majority leader of the house, Hon Sanjo Adedoyin, the seven-man panel found the Deputy Governor guilty of all the five allegations leveled against him in a petition.

Trouble started when Olaniyan who was elected into office in 2019 with Governor Seyi Makinde under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party decided to dump the party early this year for the All Progressives Congress.

