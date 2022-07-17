Updated: INEC declares PDP’s Adeleke winner of Osun election

Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, has emerged victorious in the 16 July governorship election in Osun State. He defeated Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

While Adeleke scored 401,793 votes, Oyetola polled 350,283, as the runner up.

Announcing the results at the INEC Collation Centre on Sunday in Osogbo, Prof. Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, who was the returning officer, said that Adeleke polled 403,371 votes to defeat his closet rival, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, the candidate of the APC, who scored 375,027 votes.

Ogundipe, who is the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Lagos, said that the Action Democratic Party (ADP) scored 10,104 to come third.

He also said that the Accord Party candidate scored 4,515 and came fourth.

“I Oluwatoyin Ogundipe Temitayo, hereby certify that I am the returning officer for Osun 2022 governorship election, which held on July 16, 2022.

“I hereby declare on behalf on the INEC chairman that Ademola Jackson Nurudeen Adeleke of the PDP, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby declared the winner and returned elected.

The PDP won in 17 local government areas, while APC won in 13.

The 13 local government areas won by the APC are; Ilesa East, Ayedaade, Boripe, Ifedayo, Ife Central, Boripe, Ola-Oluwa, Iwo, Isokan, Irewole, Atakumosa East and Ife East.

While the 17 local government areas won by PDP are; Boluwaduro, Osogbo, Ila, Atakumosa West, Ifelodun, Ilesa West, Odo-Otin, Obokun, Orolu, Olorunda, Ife North, Irepodun, Oriade, Ede South, Ejigbo, Ede North and Egbedore

Bellow are the results:

Ife East LG

APC – 19,353

LP – 65

PDP – 18,071

Ife South LG

APC – 12,481

LP – 28

PDP – 9,116

Atakunmosa East LG

APC – 7,449

LP – 23

PDP – 6,992

Irewole LG

APC – 18,198

LP – 17

PDP – 14,216

Egbedore LG

APC – 9,228

LP – 41

PDP – 13,230

Ede North LG

APC – 9,603

LP – 15

PDP – 23,931

Ejigbo LG

APC – 14,355

LP – 30

PDP – 18,065

Isokan LG

APC – 10,833

LP – 17

PDP – 10,777

Ede South LGA

APC – 5,704

LP – 16

PDP – 19,438

Iwo LGA

APC – 17,421

LP – 32

PDP – 16,914

Ola Oluwa LGA

APC – 9,123

LP – 12

PDP – 7,205

Aiyedaade LG

APC – 14,527

LP – 20

PDP – 13,380

Ori Ade LG

APC – 14,189

LP – 24

PDP – 15,947

Irepodun LG

APC – 12,122

LP – 1,886

PDP – 14,369

Ife Central LG

APC – 17,880

LP – 134

PDP – 13,532

Ifedayo LG

APC – 5,016

LP – 1

PDP – 4,730

Ife North LG

APC – 9,964

LP – 34

PDP – 10,359

Olorunda LG

APC – 18,709

LP – 63

PDP – 21,350

Orolu LG

APC – 9,928

LP – 32

PDP – 10,282

Obokun LG

APC – 9,727

LP – 11

PDP – 13,575

Boripe LG

APC – 21,205

LP – 4

PDP – 7,595

Odo Otin LG

APC – 13,482

LP – 19

PDP – 14,003

Aiyedire LG

APC – 7,868

LP – 7

PDP – 7,402

Ilesha West LG

APC – 10,777

LP – 40

PDP – 13,769

Ifelodun LG

APC – 16,068

LP – 18

PDP – 17,107

Atakunmosa West LG

APC – 6,601

LP – 13

PDP – 7,750

Ila LG

APC – 11,163

LP – 6

PDP – 13,036

Osogbo LG

APC – 22,952

LP – 79

PDP – 30,401

Ilesha East LG

APC – 13,452

LP – 33

PDP – 10,969

Boluwaduro LG

APC – 5,649

LP – 9

PDP – 5,869