Osun election: Buhari, Atiku, Saraki, Obaseki, Others Congratulate Adeleke

Senator Ademola Adeleke who was declared the winner of the Osun governorship election has been attracting goodwill messages from prominent Nigerians.

President Muhammadu Buhari who heads the All Progressives Congress government at the centre has congratulated Adeleke, the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina on Sunday noted that with the election, the expressed conviction that “the people of Osun have expressed their will through the ballot, and the will of the people must always matter and be respected in a democracy.”

He reassured the nation that “the commitment of this administration towards having credible elections remains unshaken.”

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Nigerian Vice President and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s presidential candidate also congratulated Osun Governor-elect. He did this via his verified Twitter account, describing it as a ‘hard-fought victory”.

He said, “ Light has come to Osun. Congratulations, Sen. @AAdeleke_01, on a well-fought victory. Also, hearty congratulations to the @OfficialPDPNig family and all stakeholders who came together to make this possible.

“Most importantly, congratulations to the great people of Osun State for proving that power indeed belongs to the people.”

Also, Sokoto state governor, Aminu Tambuwal, felicitated Adeleke: “Osun state has spoken loud and clear” noting that Atiku is coming in 2023.

“The good people of Osun State have spoken loud and clear that politics is local. I want to congratulate my brother, Senator @IsiakaAdeleke1 on his victory. The @OfficialPDPNig family appreciates the Good people of Osun for sending the signal that H.E @atiku is coming.

Not left out was, former Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki who also congratulated Adeleke, saying “With the winning strategy, moving forward, our objective is clear”

“@AAdeleke_01, who understood the lessons from 2018 and worked to build stronger coalitions across the state and the nation. You have demonstrated that you are truly the leader that Osun needs at this crucial time.

With this winning strategy, moving forward, our objective is clear: Together, we must fix Nigeria, rescue it from the failures of the past 7-years, and work to elect our former Vice-President, Alhaji @Atiku Abubakar, as the next President of Nigeria.

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, also congratulated the Osun Governor-elect. “I congratulate the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ademola Adeleke, on his victory in the Osun 2022 governorship election.

“The people of Osun State have made their choices through the ballot, choosing the PDP and our ideals of equity, unity and progress over the retrogressive policies that have had them in dire straits these past years.

“We stand with the people of Osun in sending a clear message to Nigerians that we are prepared and ready to rescue them from the hardship and woes that they have been thrown into.

“We thank the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for sustaining the electoral reforms which started in the September 19, 2020, Edo State governorship election. These reforms have ensured peaceful, fair and credible conduct of the election, which gave the people the freedom to elect their preferred candidate.

“As a party, we remain steadfast in our commitment to rescue Nigeria and are, by this victory, fired up to go into the 2023 general elections to win.”