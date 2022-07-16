#Osundecodes: Sorting of ballots commences

#Osundecodes: Sorting of ballots commences

Saturday, July 16, 2022 5:30 pm


Voters, this morning in Ede. Photo by Ayo Efunla

By Richard Elesho
The casting of ballots has come to an end in the ongoing Governorship Election in Osun State.
In most of the Polling Units, voting ended at 2:30 pm, the official time.  Sorting and counting of the ballots commenced immediately, as an eager electorate hung around the units monitoring in expectation of the results.
However, in some of the units in the suburb voting continued beyond the official time, to allow voters who were already in queue cast their votes.
There are reports of ballot box snatching and disruption of the process at some Polling Units in Itedojesha in the 301Ilesha East Local Government Area.
The violence was allegedly orchestrated by a group of youths. Ballot papers were said to have been split on the ground by the hoodlums

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Oyetola voting in Osun governorship election 56 mins ago

    Osun election: Oyetola, Adeleke win massively in polling units
    6 hours ago

    #Osundecides: I can’t talk now – Sen. Bashir
    8 hours ago

    #Osundecides: 12 Facts on Osun Governorship Election
    8 hours ago

    #Osundecides: Voting begins in Dada Estate, Osogbo
    9 hours ago

    Osun election: Massive crowd hits polling units in Ede
    1 day ago

    #Osundecides: Two helicopters hover Oshogbo airspace to complement heavy security
    1 day ago

    CIBN partners ACAMB on boosting positive image for banking sector
    1 day ago

    How Nigerian government should end the ASUU strike