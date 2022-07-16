Osundecodes: Sorting of ballots commences

By Richard Elesho

The casting of ballots has come to an end in the ongoing Governorship Election in Osun State.

In most of the Polling Units, voting ended at 2:30 pm, the official time. Sorting and counting of the ballots commenced immediately, as an eager electorate hung around the units monitoring in expectation of the results.

However, in some of the units in the suburb voting continued beyond the official time, to allow voters who were already in queue cast their votes.

There are reports of ballot box snatching and disruption of the process at some Polling Units in Itedojesha in the 301Ilesha East Local Government Area.

The violence was allegedly orchestrated by a group of youths. Ballot papers were said to have been split on the ground by the hoodlums