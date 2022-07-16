Osinbajo’s Surgical Procedure Successful – Doctors

Doctors who performed the surgical operation on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure and it was successful.

Also, the VP is alert and well.

Below is the statement released by the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos:

“SUCCESSFUL MEDICAL TREATMENT OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.