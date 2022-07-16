Osinbajo’s Surgical Procedure Successful – Doctors

Osinbajo’s Surgical Procedure Successful – Doctors

Saturday, July 16, 2022 9:43 pm


VP Yemi Osinbajo

Doctors who performed the surgical operation on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, to treat the recurrent pain caused by a fracture in his leg have concluded the procedure and it was successful.

Also, the VP is alert and well.

Below is the statement released by the Duchess International Hospital, Lagos:

“SUCCESSFUL MEDICAL TREATMENT OF THE VICE PRESIDENT

“The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON, was admitted to the Duchess International Hospital GRA, Ikeja, Lagos, today on account of a fracture of his right femur (thigh bone), possibly related to a longstanding injury associated with a game of squash.

“He had a surgical operation performed by a team of specialist doctors, including Dr. Wallace Ogufere (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Om Lahoti (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Babajide Lawson (Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon); Dr. Ken Adegoke (Consultant in Anaesthesia & Critical Care); Dr. Oladimeji Agbabiaka (Consultant Anaesthetist); and Dr Adedoyin Dosunmu-Ogunbi (Consultant Physician & Medical Director).

“The operation was successful, and he is expected to be discharged within the next few days.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Tinubu, APC Speakers meet in Abuja
    Voters, this morning in Ede during the Osun governorship election Photo by Ayo Efunla 3 hours ago

    #OsunDecides: How APC, PDP agents bribed voters – Yiaga Africa
    Oyetola voting in Osun governorship election 4 hours ago

    Osun election: Oyetola, Adeleke win massively in polling units
    Voters, this morning in Ede during the Osun governorship election Photo by Ayo Efunla 5 hours ago

    #Osundecodes: Sorting of ballots commences
    9 hours ago

    #Osundecides: I can’t talk now – Sen. Bashir
    11 hours ago

    #Osundecides: 12 Facts on Osun Governorship Election
    12 hours ago

    #Osundecides: Voting begins in Dada Estate, Osogbo
    Voters, this morning in Ede during the Osun governorship election Photo by Ayo Efunla 12 hours ago

    Osun election: Massive crowd hits polling units in Ede