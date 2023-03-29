Osinbajo Prays for Tinubu on His 71st Birthday

Osinbajo Prays for Tinubu on His 71st Birthday

Wednesday, March 29, 2023 10:06 am


Tinubu and Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN has felicitated with President-elect, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the ocassion of his 71st birthday, praying God to grant him more wisdom and strength in the years to come.

In a statement personally signed by the Vice President, he stated that today’s occasion “is unique, as it occurs as you prepare to take on your most significant assignment yet as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Below is the VP’s message verbatim:

“Dolly and I rejoice with you, the family, friends and associates on this occasion of your 71st birthday.

We thank the Almighty God for his grace and enablement upon your life that has made possible your many years of service and contributions to Lagos State, our nation and our great party.

This occasion of your 71st birthday is unique, as it occurs as you prepare to take on your most significant assignment yet as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

All we can offer you in this solemn period is a prayer. That the Lord will help you in this assignment and give you good health, strength and wisdom to serve our people and our nation excellently.

Happy Birthday! God bless you.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    22 mins ago

    Flasback/Tinubu at 71: My Life  Story 
    10 hours ago

    Iwuanyanwu and the ‘political rascals’ rhetoric
    17 hours ago

    Lessons from the generation before us!
    20 hours ago

    APC and Tasks of Negotiating 10th NASS Leadership
    22 hours ago

    How Africa Can Prosper in an Increasingly Complex World- Osinbajo
    23 hours ago

    GMW: Polaris Bank, CBN deepen financial literacy among young Nigerians
    24 hours ago

    Ecobank Takes “Financial Planning Education” To Schools
    Lagos House of Assembly: passes VAT, Anti Open grazing Bills 1 day ago

    Lagos Assembly Says 2023 Election Free, Credible