Automotive journalists training program holds July 29 despite industry apathy

Wednesday, July 13, 2022 1:23 pm


MG

By Daniels Ekugo

All is now set for this year’s edition of the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association (NAJA) Training/Capacity Building programme scheduled to take place on Friday, July 29, 2022 at the Golden Tulip Hotel Essential, located on International Airport road, Lagos.

The training Committee said the programme is geared toward the growth of the automotive industry in Nigeria and globally.

This year’s training/capacity programme anchored on the theme; “Accelerating Automobile Industry Recovery Strategy In Post COVID-19 Era” is part of the motoring journalists’ contributions towards the growth of Nigeria’s automotive industry.

Well-grounded facilitators expected to take charge during the training programmes are Prof Charles Asenime of the Transport Department, Lagos State University, Yusuf Aweda Jimoh Microsoft Certified Technology Specialist, Network and Software Engineer.

While Prof Asenime will speak on “Steps For quick auto industry recovery, post Covid-19”, Engr Jimoh will take on the participants on “Managing Reports Under Remote and Hybrid Workplaces”.

Julie Chi-Nwaoha, chairperson of the training committee said the one-day training programme is expected to enrich and expand the knowledge of the motoring journalists, in not only the topics slated but in general automotive industry trends.

She added that this edition is going to be very unique as it is coming at a time most stakeholders are recovering rapidly from the effects of Covid-19 which put the industry on its toes in the past few years.

On his part, Mike Ochonma, chairman of, the Nigeria Auto Journalists Association re-elected last February for the second term noted that the automotive industry remains one of the critical sectors in the country and that is why NAJA is pushing to offer the best in terms of information dissemination.

The annual success story of the training programme started many years when Ford Motors South Africa (FMCSA) in collaboration with Coscharis Motors; its local franchisee were the lead sponsors of the first and second editions held in 2016 and 2017, while Stallion Motors Nigeria Limited in collaboration with Nissan Motors South Africa were the lead sponsors of the 2018 edition.

The NAJA training workshop is an annual training programme, organised to freshen the minds of practising automotive journalists in the country as well as broaden their skills in their reportage.

Members of the Association cuts across reputable print, electronic and online media outfits across the country.

