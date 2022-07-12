World population to hit 8 billion on Nov. 15 — UN

World population to hit 8 billion on Nov. 15 — UN

Tuesday, July 12, 2022 10:21 am


United Nations

United Nations

By Hadiza Mohammed-Aliyu

The UN has announced that the world’s population is projected to reach eight billion on Nov. 15.

The information is in a statement released on Monday in New York by the UN to mark the 2022 World Population Day (WPD).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WPD was established by the Governing Council of the UN Development Programme in 1989. It is an annual event observed on July 11 to raise awareness on global population issues.

The day has “A World of 8 billion: Towards a Resilient Future for All –Harnessing Opportunities and Ensuring Rights and Choices for All” as its theme for 2022.

In a statement issued by the Media Associate of the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) in Nigeria, Hajiya Kori Habib to NAN in Abuja on Monday, the world body stated that the world population figure is a milestone for humanity.

It also projected that India will be the world’s most populous country in 2023, surpassing China.

It added that growing number of countries face population ageing, while others have youthful and growing populations, as more people are on the move, either by choice or driven by crises ranging from conflict to climate change.

It stated that “understanding these shifts is critical to harnessing opportunities and mitigating potential downsides.

“Roughly two-thirds of the world’s population now live in a country or area with below-replacement fertility, or fewer than 2.1 births per woman. Fertility rates are at a historic low.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    6 hours ago

    Actress Funke Akindele Becomes Lagos PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate
    Reuben Abati 12 hours ago

    Tinubu and the APC Muslim-Muslim ticket
    14 hours ago

    Japanese leader Shinzo Abe to be cremated today
    15 hours ago

    Nigeria, Behold Tinubu, Your Next President
    15 hours ago

    Buhari to ASUU : Enough is Enough, Consider Generational Consequences
    The 100 bed-hospital delivered by OSSAP-SDGs in Osun 23 hours ago

    OSSAP-SDGs delivers 2 hospitals, skill centre, transit home in Osun
    File: School children in Nigeria 1 day ago

    UN report highlights 23,900 grave violations against children in conflict zones
    Erelu Bisi Fayemi, Joke Silva, Gbenga Jacobs with the celebrant 1 day ago

    Olu Jacobs @ 80 : How Sanwo-Olu rescued me twice – Joke Silva