IBEDC Urges Nigerians to Demonstrate Love During Sallah

* Assures Customers Of Good Service Delivery

The Management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company(IBEDC) has congratulated Muslims and Nigerians at large on the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir.

A statement signed by its Chief Operating Officer (COO), Engr. John Ayodele said the Eid-el-Kabir festival exemplifies the virtues of love and sacrifice as some of the pillars for the existence of humanity. He urged Muslim faithful and all Nigerians to epitomize the spirit of love for the continuous prosperity of the country.

Engr. Ayodele explained further that IBEDC would ensure good service delivery during the holidays. “We are aware that our customers are looking forward to enjoying power supply during the holidays, so our technical crew are available to speedily resolve faults that may arise during this period, and our customer care line 0700123999 will remain active to respond to complaints and reports promptly.

The COO also admonished consumers not to engage quacks to fix faults on any electrical installation around them. “It is illegal and dangerous for anyone to trade, live or work near electricity installations or even tamper with them, motorists are also advised to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collision with electrical poles and other accidents,’’ he said.

He further encouraged customers to take advantage of our hassle free channels of payment to pay bills and vend such as Quick teller, Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower and ATM to avoid disconnection during the holiday period.’’ Our offices will also remain open during the public holidays from 9am-3pm; or email us at [email protected] “. he added.