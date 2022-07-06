Muhammad Barkindo, OPEC Secretary General, Dies at 63

Wednesday, July 6, 2022 9:17 am


Mohammed Sanusi Barkindo

Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General of the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), on Tuesday , at about 11pm. He was aged 63.

Mele Kyari, the Group General Manager of the Nigerian National Petroleum Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) announced Barkindo’s death in the early hours of today. Kyari wrote on his Twitter handle at 4.30 am today:
“We lost our esteemed Dr Muhammad Sanusi Barkindo. He died at about 11pm yesterday 5th July 2022. Certainly a great loss to his immediate family, the NNPC, our country Nigeria, the OPEC and the global energy community. Burial arrangements will be announced shortly,”

On Tuesday, Barkindo visited President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja where he described the OPEC scribed “as a worthy ambassador of Nigeria.”

He completed hi Political Science Ahmadu Bello University (Zaria, Nigeria) in 1981 and his Master of Business Administration degree from Washington University in 1991. He also had an MBA, and a postgraduate diploma in Petroleum Economics from Oxford University.

