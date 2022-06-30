Nigeria honours debt obligations, redeems $300m diaspora bond

Nigeria honours debt obligations, redeems $300m diaspora bond

Thursday, June 30, 2022 10:10 am


Buhari and Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed

Buhari and Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

As a sign of commitment to promptly honour its debts obligations always, Nigeria has redeemed its 300 million dollars diaspora bond which matured on June 27.

This is according to a statement by the Debt Management Office (DMO) on its website on Tuesday.

The DMO said that the diaspora bond was issued on June 27, 2017 for a tenor of five years in the International Capital Market.

It added that the country had earlier redeemed 500 million dollars Eurobond bond in 2021.

It said that proceeds of the diaspora bond were used, partly, to finance the deficit in the 2017 budget.

The DMO said that the diaspora bond also created an opportunity for Nigerians in the diaspora to invest in their home country.

“With the redemption of 500 million dollars Eurobond in January 2021, and recently the 300 million dollars diaspora bond , the government has increased investors’ confidence.

“It shows the country’s commitment and ability to fulfil its debt obligations at maturity, thereby reinforcing its presence in the International Capital Market, ” it said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigerian filmmaker, songwriter, and television producer Abdulrasheed Bello also known as JJC Skillz on Thursday morning confirmed that his marriage to movie star, Funke Akindele is over. 2 hours ago

    ‘I believe it is beyond repair now’ – JJC Skillz announces crash of marriage
    Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos: sworn in as Philippines’ 17th president 5 hours ago

    Marcos sworn in as Philippines’ 17th president
    5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Gives 14 Families Displaced by Agege Bridge, Others, Apartments
    WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus: 6 hours ago

    COVID-19 on the rise in 110 countries, says WHO
    16 hours ago

    Why R&B singer,  R. Kelly,  was sentenced to 30 years in prison
    16 hours ago

    NDLEA Arrests 9 Suspects, seizes drugs worth 3.6bn at Tincan Island Port
    21 hours ago

    Ekiti Governor-Elect, Oyebanji, Visits Fayose in Lagos
    22 hours ago

    Nigeria Customs Service seizes goods worth N1.2bn in Ogun