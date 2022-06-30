Marcos sworn in as Philippines’ 17th president

Marcos sworn in as Philippines’ 17th president

Thursday, June 30, 2022 10:00 am


Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos: sworn in as Philippines’ 17th president

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos: sworn in as Philippines’ 17th president

Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos was sworn in as the 17th president of the Philippines on Thursday at the National Museum in Manila.

The 64-year-old son of former President Ferdinand Marcos, took his oath of office as his 92-year-old mother Imelda and family members looked on.

After taking the oath of office, Marcos delivered a brief speech and called on the nation to unite.

“We will go further with each other than against each other, pushing forward, not pulling each other back out of fear of a misplaced sense of weakness,” he said.

Marcos said his administration would draw up a comprehensive all-inclusive plan for economic transformation.

He promised to address the food sufficiency issue and build more infrastructure.

“I pledged to bring about changes that will benefit all.

“I am ready for the task. I will need your help. I will get it done.

“On the road ahead, immediate months will be rough, but I will walk that road with you,” he vowed.

More than 15,000 police and security personnel have been deployed across the capital for the inauguration.

Foreign dignitaries, diplomats, and three former Philippine presidents, Fidel Ramos, Joseph Estrada and Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, attended.

Ahead of the swearing-in, outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte received Marcos at the Malacanang presidential palace.

On May 25, the Philippine Congress proclaimed Marcos winner of the May 9 presidential election, with over 31 million votes or more than 58 per cent of the votes cast.

He succeeded Duterte who has finished his six-year term.

The Philippine constitution permits the president to serve a single six-year term. (Xinhua/NAN) (www.nannews.ng)

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Nigerian filmmaker, songwriter, and television producer Abdulrasheed Bello also known as JJC Skillz on Thursday morning confirmed that his marriage to movie star, Funke Akindele is over. 2 hours ago

    ‘I believe it is beyond repair now’ – JJC Skillz announces crash of marriage
    Buhari and Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed 4 hours ago

    Nigeria honours debt obligations, redeems $300m diaspora bond
    5 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Gives 14 Families Displaced by Agege Bridge, Others, Apartments
    WHO Chief, Tedros Ghebreyesus: 6 hours ago

    COVID-19 on the rise in 110 countries, says WHO
    16 hours ago

    Why R&B singer,  R. Kelly,  was sentenced to 30 years in prison
    16 hours ago

    NDLEA Arrests 9 Suspects, seizes drugs worth 3.6bn at Tincan Island Port
    21 hours ago

    Ekiti Governor-Elect, Oyebanji, Visits Fayose in Lagos
    22 hours ago

    Nigeria Customs Service seizes goods worth N1.2bn in Ogun