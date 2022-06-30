‘I believe it is beyond repair now’ – JJC Skillz announces crash of marriage

Nigerian filmmaker, songwriter, and television producer Abdulrasheed Bello also known as JJC Skillz on Thursday morning confirmed that his marriage to movie star, Funke Akindele is over.

JJC Skillz, had in April this year denied reports that his marriage was in crisis.

However, in a post on his Instagram page on Thursday, June 30, he confirmed that the marriage has broken down irretrievably.

His full post reads, “Dear Friends and family, I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children.

“The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. Three months ago and at Funke’s insistence, I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship.

“I’m making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and well-being of our kids, which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other.”