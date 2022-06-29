Presidential Committee on Football Masterplan Concludes Assignment

Presidential Committee on Football Masterplan Concludes Assignment

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 9:42 am


Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima

The Presidential Committee on the 10-Year Football Development Masterplan has concluded its assignment, Committee Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima said Tuesday in a statement made available to the media.

Galadima, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association stated that the document was ready and awaiting formal presentation to the Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Sunday Dare who was unavailable due to other official engagements.

“We have finished the assignment. We are waiting to submit the report,” Galadima. “There were speculations whether the Committee was still working or when it would conclude its assignment. We have conclude the assignment.”

He refused to give details of the report beyond saying, “The report is detailed, grounded on practical solutions to issues across football and its sustained development. Being a masterplan its focus is not only in the immediate”.

The government, Alhaji Galadima said, was in the best position tell the public details of the report.

President Muhammadu Buhari set up the 16-member Committee in November 2021 to chart innovative directions that would emphasise governance, grassroots, infrastructure, professionalism and more roles for the private sector in the development of football.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    3 hours ago

    Bob Marley’s Ride Natty Ride
    4 hours ago

    Why we’ll not leave APC as threatened – Angry Senators
    4 hours ago

    Ekweremadu: Our collective hypocrisy
    14 hours ago

    Sanwo-Olu Meets Lagos Business Leaders, Speaks on State’s 30-Year Growth Vision
    19 hours ago

    Olanipekun disclaims letter soliciting for brief
    20 hours ago

    Sterling Bank, NHEA recognize Nigeria’s Healthcare Champions 
    Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke and filmmaker Austin Faani 22 hours ago

    Why I broke up with my husband twice in two years – Nollywood actress Chacha Eke
    22 hours ago

    Global PR Body confers PRCA Fellowships Honors on outstanding practitioners