Presidential Committee on Football Masterplan Concludes Assignment

The Presidential Committee on the 10-Year Football Development Masterplan has concluded its assignment, Committee Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Galadima said Tuesday in a statement made available to the media.

Galadima, a former Chairman of the Nigeria Football Association stated that the document was ready and awaiting formal presentation to the Minister of Youth and Sports Dr. Sunday Dare who was unavailable due to other official engagements.

“We have finished the assignment. We are waiting to submit the report,” Galadima. “There were speculations whether the Committee was still working or when it would conclude its assignment. We have conclude the assignment.”

He refused to give details of the report beyond saying, “The report is detailed, grounded on practical solutions to issues across football and its sustained development. Being a masterplan its focus is not only in the immediate”.

The government, Alhaji Galadima said, was in the best position tell the public details of the report.

President Muhammadu Buhari set up the 16-member Committee in November 2021 to chart innovative directions that would emphasise governance, grassroots, infrastructure, professionalism and more roles for the private sector in the development of football.