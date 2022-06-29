Nigeria Customs Service seizes goods worth N1.2bn in Ogun

Esther Komolafe

The Nigeria Customs Service Ogun1 command impounded 14 trailers loaded with rice and some other goods on its terrace. The Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Bamidele Makinde displayed the seizures during a press briefing in his command on Monday 27th of June 2022.

He made it known that the seizures are with estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N1,290,108, 608.00 including over 14 trailer-load of foreign rice, Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and other prohibited items from anti-smuggling operations between May and June 2022.

The Command intercepted a total of 8,417 bags of foreign parboiled rice which is the equivalent of 14 trailer loads with an estimated DPV of N131,145,277 during the period under review. On one occasion, two trucks laden with 882 bags/50kg of rice were seized along the Abeokuta axis of the state, in line with Sections 46 and 169 of the Customs and Excise Management Act CEMA, Cap C45 L.F.N. 2004

Comptroller Makinde stressed during the press briefing at Idiroko that if such a large quantity had found its way into the Nigerian markets, it would have undermined the Federal Government Rice Agricultural Policy.

According to the controller, a smuggled truckload of about 320 cartons (23,400 pairs) of imported footwear, which falls under Import Prohibition List, Schedule 3 of Common External Tariff (CET) valued at N764,974,800.00 was also seized.

Similarly, a fuel Tanker suspected to contain 45,000 litres of adulterated diesel with an estimated worth of N81,823, 200 .00, was abandoned by a suspected bunkerer who absconded upon sighting operatives, along Sagamu/Ijebu Ode Expressway, Ogun State, was also seized, while about 10,973 litres of PMS (petrol), was seized and disposed in line with extant laws.

Speaking on revenue, the CAC revealed that the command made N12,818,181.00 from importation and auction sales of PMS popularly known as petrol, intercepted at different locations and exit points to the Republic of Benin during anti-smuggling operations.

The Comptroller noted that as part of the Command’s synergy and collaboration with sister security agencies in the State, its operatives in the course of their routine patrol duties intercepted illicit drugs and narcotics, namely 117 small sacks, 6 big sacks, 1,100 wraps (book size), 81 wraps (coconut size) of Cannabis Sativa and 1 carton containing 1,100 packets of Tamol (225mg per tablet x 10), 300 packets of Tramadol (100mg per tablet x 10) and 168 packets of CocodomolCodein (500mg per tablet x 8) with an estimated Duty Paid Value (DPV) of N221, 820,820.00.

“Some other seized items include 390 cartons of frozen poultry products; 19 Bales and 104 sacks of foreign used clothes; 120 cartons of new foot wears (including 23 pairs of new slippers) and 53 cartons of foreign used shoes; 122 cartons of foreign wine; 72 pieces of the used compressor; 10 units of the vehicle and four units of motorcycle used as means of conveyance; two units of foreign used vehicle (Tokunbo); 289 cartons of imported tomato paste and vehicle spare parts.”

“At this juncture, restate that our intelligence network in the Command is continuously strengthened for an improved and efficient performance. We deploy intelligence in virtually all our operations in the area and greater successes are being recorded daily,” he said.

He, however, warned smugglers and other criminal elements in the state to note that Customs will always be ahead of them, and assured that their antics/nefarious activities, will be uncovered.