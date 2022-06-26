Gunmen abduct Catholic Priest in Edo

By Jethro Ibileke

Unknown gunmen on Sunday morning invaded the Ikabigbo community, Etsako West Local Government Area of Edo State, where they reportedly kidnapped a Catholic priest, simply identified as Reverend Father Osia.

It was gathered that the hoodlums invaded the residence of the priest when he was preparing for Sunday mass and whisked him away.

A source in the community who wished not to be named told journalists that the community vigilante group have commenced bush-combing to rescue the priest.

It was also gathered that the gunmen shot one of the community boys who were searching for the reverend father, and was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The traditional ruler of the community, Bramah Alegeh, who confirmed the incident, explained that efforts were ongoing by military operatives, in collaboration with others, to ensure the release of the cleric.

When contacted, the spokesman of Edo police command, SP Chidi Nwabuzor, could not confirm the incident but promised to get back to journalists.