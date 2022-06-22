Ayodele Calls for Better Cooperation for Improved Energy Demand and Supply in Africa 

Lack of keeping accurate data for energy demand across African countries has been one of the banes affecting the improvement of power in the Energy sector for optimal performance. This was the assertion of the Chief Operating Officer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company [IBEDC] Engr. John Ayodele at the Power and Water Exhibition & Conference.

He said this at the event which took place in Lagos on Tuesday 21st June amidst stakeholders in the industry. The conference was designed to deliberate on problems bedevilling the energy and Water sector as well as proffer solutions to tackle some of them, attracting global audience with a common goal

Ayodele who was a panellist at the discussant level on Together for A Better Tomorrow-Regional Electricity Cooperation and Integration opined that “African nations should devote parts of the money used for ammunition on electricity, such move will have a direct improvement in the standard of living in the continent”

According to him “for Africa to be self-sufficient we must integrate ourselves and be willing to do the needful”. He said the Conference came up at a very appropriate time, with huge responsibilities on stakeholders to look for solutions, engage in technical discussion and do the spot assessment of the region’s opportunities in power generation & distribution.

The IBEDC COO expresses confidence that “the event provides the opportunity for the players in the industry to be acquainted with innovations and inventions that will greatly improve our services to our esteemed customers”

The 3-day event tagged Digitalization, Sustainability and Optimization is a brainchild of Vertex NEXT, a global business optimization solutions provider.