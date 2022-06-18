Running Mate: Why Tinubu Chose Masari for Now – Campaign Spokesman

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential flagbearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has chosen Ibrahim Masari as his substitute running mate. It was the name he submitted on his completed nomination forms to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC).

According to Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director of Media, Tinubu Campaign Organisation: “Yes, he is Ibrahim Masari. He once worked as a member of the National Working Committee when Adams Oshimhole was in charge of the APC excos.

“He is not really a surrogate per se. He is just holding forth. The electoral act stipulates that candidates have the window period to substitute up till sometime in August.

“Asiwaju will use that time to continue consulting with the party, governors and the president. He is taking his time and doesn’t want to rush it,” he said.

“Asiwaju Tinubu just wants to carry everybody along. Even the elections will take place in 2023 and the campaign wouldn’t start until September. The window period is still long. There is no need to rush anything about it.

“I think we have fulfilled our own part by submitting the name as required before the window of INEC deadline closes,” he said.