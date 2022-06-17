Funeral Service for Owo Terror Attack Victims

By Ayo Efunla

Victims of terrorists’ attack at Saint Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on 5 June, were today given their last funeral rites.

At 10.00 am. The pallbearers brought the coffins into the venue of the mass, Mydas Resort, Owo.

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and other top personalities were present. One of his Commissioners, Mrs Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, lamented: “‘Eloi, Eloi, Lama Sabachthani?’ – ‘My God, My God, Why Have You Forsaken Me?’

“As we sang “Stand up, stand up for Jesus”, the tears finally came rushing. We have 21 coffins here. This is a cherubic home going for these martyrs. The most solemn funeral service I have ever attended. The entire clergy of the Catholic Church in the Southwest are here. Eternal shame on those who think we can surrender to evil. We will NEVER!”

See more photos from the mass below: