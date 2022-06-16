Atiku Picks Okowa as Running Mate

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential candidate has picked Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, as his running mate.

Atiku made this known in Abuja today.

At the occasion, Atiku said his Vice President must “fulfill the qualities to be president and one that could complement me as a President.” A VP, as Atiku added should symbolize “the quality to unite Nigeria and he should be a politician who is “not afraid to speak and give advice on governance in the country.”

“My running mate must understand the depth of rots in the Nigerian system, with understanding of critical needs of economic growth.”

With Okowa’s choice, PDP will shift to the next gear of screening him, an exercise that will be performed by a committee.

Over the weeks, Nyesome Wike, Rivers Governor, was on many lips as the preferred candidate, a rumour that was debunked by PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba. He waved it off as pure fiction.

How Okowa Emerged

Iyorchia Ayu, PDP National Chairman, revealed that a 17-member committee set up by the party to pick Atiku’s running mate submitted three names.

Wike, a tempestuous politician may not take the matter in its stride. This is because when PDP Secretary was denying that Wike had been picked, described Wike as “the foremost candidate in consideration for the position of the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP.”

“If anything, our Party reiterates its confidence in Governor Nyesom Wikes’s outstanding ability and commitment to the ideals and values of the PDP,” a statement signed by the spokesperson, Debo Ologunagba, said.

“His records of achievement as a Local Government Chairman, Chief of Staff to the Rivers State Governor, Minister of State for Education, currently Governor of Rivers State and the runner-up in the PDP Presidential Primary stand him out as possessing requisite qualities, qualifications, capacity and wide acceptability for the position of the Vice-Presidential candidate of our Party.

“The various positions creditably held by Governor Nyesom Wike distinguished him as an excellent team player in public governance.

“In fact, Governor Wike’s energy, brilliance, commitment, and passion were acknowledged by the National Working Committee (NWC) of our Party and he is adjudged as the foremost candidate in consideration for the position of the Vice-Presidential candidate of the PDP.

“While the PDP notes the interest of the media and the public in our Party’s choice of Vice-Presidential candidate it is imperative to state that as an organic Party, all our processes will be followed through in strict adherence to our procedures before any official announcements.

“The PDP urges Nigerians to disregard the mischievous reports aimed at undermining our Party’s unity at this critical time.”