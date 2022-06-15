Wike Not Yet Atiku’s Running Mate – PDP

Wike Not Yet Atiku’s Running Mate – PDP

Wednesday, June 15, 2022 10:26 pm


Governor Nyesom Wike

Governor Nyesom Wike:

People who are saying that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been made Vice Presidential candidate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential flagbearer should perish the thought.

The party, through Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary told reporters in Abuja today that such a report was false.

According to him, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party is currently still consulting to pick the best vice-presidential candidate for the party in the 2023 elections.

“We have a process as a party because we are organic. We follow through with the processes.

“We recognize the importance of participatory democracy, ensuring that every stakeholder and organ of the party is involved in our decision-making process.

“This is the beginning of the process, consideration and advisory body need to get to the level where, in consultation with the presidential candidate, they will deliberate on who is most suitable.

“That process is ongoing, so any report of a particular candidate at this point is probably premature,” he said.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    14 mins ago

    Dangote Sugar Refinery Restates Commitment to FG’s Backward Integration policy
    9 hours ago

    JADESeminars Mourns Hajia Raheemat O. Momodu
    15 hours ago

    Professor Femi Soyinka dies at 85
    15 hours ago

    Dangote Cement Shareholders up dividend by 25% to N20 per share
    22 hours ago

    Ekiti Guber: Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu, 13 Govs Drum Support For APC Candidate
    23 hours ago

    APC Primary: Why Buhari refused to act as elected autocrat – Presidency
    23 hours ago

    Stolen future: Time for recovery
    23 hours ago

    The Duplicity of a Nation’s Politrickians