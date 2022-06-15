Wike Not Yet Atiku’s Running Mate – PDP

People who are saying that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State has been made Vice Presidential candidate to Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential flagbearer should perish the thought.

The party, through Debo Ologunagba, the National Publicity Secretary told reporters in Abuja today that such a report was false.

According to him, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party is currently still consulting to pick the best vice-presidential candidate for the party in the 2023 elections.

“We have a process as a party because we are organic. We follow through with the processes.

“We recognize the importance of participatory democracy, ensuring that every stakeholder and organ of the party is involved in our decision-making process.

“This is the beginning of the process, consideration and advisory body need to get to the level where, in consultation with the presidential candidate, they will deliberate on who is most suitable.

“That process is ongoing, so any report of a particular candidate at this point is probably premature,” he said.