Bishop Williams, others hail Tinubu’s victory at APC primaries

“On behalf of Integrity Ministers International Ministry Inc I congratulate and salute Tinubu. They call him Jagaban. He only knows that it sounds funny and powerful. But the attributes of God in his life will not diminish. God Has fulfilled His own promise to him so he should fulfil his own promise unto God too,” he said.

According to him, the National Leader of the APC was God’s choice for the 2023 presidential elections and the right person to lead the country come 2023, he stressed, adding that his emergence as the APC flag-bearer despite all the obstacles put before him showed that God was solidly behind him.

Williams, who is also the founder of Christ Vessels of Grace Church Incorporated, further revealed that the Tinubu’s emergence at the forthcoming general elections has since been foreordained, as such he urged the APC candidate not to avenge those who opposed him before and during the APC convention.

Specifically, he said,” He (Tinubu) must not avenge, revenge, or fight for himself because God Has already fought for him. Let them be fighting themselves and licking their wounds. This is because so many people because of what has happened to Tinubu have been wounded. So he should not compound their problems. I’m challenging him today that the gift he has from God is very delicate so he must struggle seriously not to disappoint.”

Waxing philosophical, Bishop Williams said,” God Has elevated Tinubu and even the angels are rejoicing because of him. He must not miss that chance and he must not overdo it. God Has given him a very good supporter in the woman that he married and that is Senator Oluremi Tinubu. He is a Muslim and she is a Christian. Let him understand the language of her advice. That woman would be instrumental to his winning the elections because she is a true woman of God. So I’m begging Tinubu to give that woman the opportunity to advise him on some things that are important. It’s true that not all advice must be taken but when it matters most her advice as a woman of God must be taken seriously.”

While noting that Tinubu has built a lot of men based on recommendations by others, the clergyman said,” This time around he should expand his reach and focus towards the ordinary Nigerians on the streets who have not benefitted from him.”

Besides, he admonished the APC flagbearer to begin to see himself in the mould of an elderstateman vested with the onerous task of turning the nation around positively.

This he said becomes inevitable because his victory is already assured at the polls. “He is coming now is just like a father of the Nigerian nation. He is not just a presidential candidate. No. He must see himself like that. The Lord Has revealed that Tinubu is the next President through whom God will use to change the destiny of this great country, ” he further reiterated.

The IMIM, is made up of ordained ministers of God, independent evangelists and prophets, with ministries spread across the 774 local government areas of Nigeria, operating since 2014, is to fulfill God’s mandate to pray for the nation, Nigeria and unveil the prophetic, divine messages.