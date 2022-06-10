Killers of Fasoranti’s Daughter to Die by Hanging

These three men Muhammed Shehu Usman, Adamu Adamu,and Lawal Mazaje have been found guilty of Killing, Olufunke , the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti , leader of the Pan Yoruba Group Afenifere and for the heinous crime they will die by hanging following the pronouncement of a High Court of Justice in Akure.

She was killed in Ore in June 2019 by suspected herdsmen when her vehicle was ambushed in broad daylight.

Justice William Olamide, who delivered the judgement on Friday June 10 however discharged and acquitted the fourth suspect, Auwàla Abubakar ,spokesman of Miyetti Allah