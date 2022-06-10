Killers of Fasoranti’s Daughter to Die by Hanging

Killers of Fasoranti’s Daughter to Die by Hanging

Friday, June 10, 2022 2:16 pm


Funke Olakunri (Pa Reuben Fasoranti’s daughter), killed by these two men

These three men Muhammed Shehu Usman, Adamu Adamu,and Lawal Mazaje have been found guilty of Killing, Olufunke , the daughter of Pa Reuben Fasoranti , leader of the Pan Yoruba Group Afenifere and for the heinous crime they will die by hanging following the pronouncement of a High Court of Justice in Akure.
She was killed in Ore in June 2019 by suspected herdsmen when her vehicle was ambushed in broad daylight.
Justice William Olamide, who delivered the judgement on Friday June 10 however discharged and acquitted the fourth suspect, Auwàla Abubakar ,spokesman of Miyetti Allah

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    We will support Bola Ahmed Tinubu
    Governor Rotimi Akeredolu 2 hours ago

    Akeredolu queries FG’s blame of ISWAP for Owo attack
    Tinubu and Adamu 7 hours ago

    2023: Tinubu urges APC NWC to be united, vigilant
    10 hours ago

    Nigerian Payment Space: What Makes Squad by GTCO Different
    Ukraine President Zelensky and Russia's Putin 11 hours ago

    There is such a thing as a bad peace
    South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa 12 hours ago

    South Africa’s president suspends anti-corruption czar
    Alhaji Ahmad Umar (Mai-Kwatarshi), 12 hours ago

    Zamfara longest reigning emir Ahmad Umar dies at 93
    Some of the teachers in Anambra protesting sack by Gov. Soludo 13 hours ago

    Soludo: Why we sacked 1,000 Anambra teachers