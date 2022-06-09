Tinubu Hold meetings with Adamu, 11 northern governors

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), today met in Abuja with with 11 northern governors belonging to the ruling party.

The Governors in company of the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and to also use the opportunity to formally congratulate the former Lagos State Governor on his emergence as APC Presidential candidate.

Now that the battle has been lost and won in the proimaries, two important issues cropped up. First, who will become his running mate. This is because, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) gave all paries 17 June to submit names of their running mate.

Also, how to bring home all disaffected members was another issue. And that has begun with Rauf Aregbesola and Yemi Osinbajo congratulating Tinubu. In the words of Osinbajo: “To all members of our great party, regardless of who you voted for at the primaries, we must now unite behind our Presidential Candidate and Flagbearer to ensure victory for our party in the 2023 elections.”

Tinubu will later meet with President Muhammadu Buhari as part of consultations before picking a running mate.