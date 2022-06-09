2022 Caine Prize for African Writing shortlist announced

By Nehru Odeh

The shortlist for the 2022 AKO Caine Prize for African Writing has been announced. The winner of the prize, awarded annually for a short story by an African writer published in English, receives £10,000, and each shortlisted writer £500.

The shortlisted stories for the 2022 AKO Caine Prize are:

Joshua Chizoma (Nigeria), Collector of Memories, published in Afritondo (2021)

Nana-Ama Danquah (Ghana), When a Man Loves a Woman, published in Accra Noir (2021)

Hannah Giorgis (Ethiopia), A Double-Edged Inheritance, published in Addis Ababa Noir (2020)

Idza Luhumyo (Kenya), Five Years Next Sunday, published in Disruption (2021)

Billie McTernan (Ghana), The Labadi Sunshine Bar, published in Accra Noir (2021

Speaking of the shortlist, Prof. Okey Ndibe, writer, journalist and academic, who chairs the judging panel said: “The 2022 entries represented a staggering feast. It was a testament to the vibrancy, variety and splendour of creative talent among writers of African descent.” Other members of the panel are: Elisa Diallo, Letlhogonolo Mokgoroane, Angela Wachuka, and Àsìkò Okelarin.

This year’s competition is one with a difference as there was a 130 per cent increase in submissions, with the five shortlisted authors being selected from a record 349 entries, from twenty-seven African countries.

The winner will be announced at a ceremony at the V&A in London, United Kingdom, on Monday, 18 July 2022. The shortlisted stories will be published in the 2022 Caine Prize anthology, alongside stories written at the Caine Prize Workshop, held this year in Ghana.