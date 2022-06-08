Tinubu’s Acceptance Speech Updated: Let’s Join Hands to Defeat PDP

*He thanks APC delegates, Buhari, party leaders

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed his gratitude to the delegates of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders for his victory as the standard bearer of the party in the next presidential election.

Tinubu polled 1,271 votes to clinch the Party’s nomination ahead of his closest rival, Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation who got 316 votes. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo polled 235 votes, while Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan got 152 votes. Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello got 47 delegates votes.

Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu who was the Chairman of the Convention’s Election Management Committee declared Tinubu winner of the presidential nomination primary.

Tinubu in his acceptance speech spoke on the journey ahead of the party to victory in the general elections and noted that the party must work to ensure PDP does not return to power after 16 years of colossal failure.

“They ruined our economy. They left abandoned projects. How many abandoned projects did they leave behind? We must keep the key of our treasury away from them. PDP must not be allowed to return back to power.”

Tinubu thanked President Muhammadu Buhari, National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Wife of President, Aisha Buhari, Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, APC Governors, members of National Assembly for their support while he also expressed his profound gratitude to his co-contestants and the aspirants who stepped down for him for the victory.

“I specially thank my fellow contestants who stepped down for me. You did so because you believe in my brain and that does not in any way diminish you.”

In the speech, he addressed the economic, social, security and political challenges facing the country.

He promised to provide the right leadership to tackle them headlong to make the country prosperous, if elected next February.

The APC Presidential candidate said he has the brain and the know-how to turn the country around, adding that he will set up a competent team to help him make the country better.

He bemoaned the fate of the country for being a consuming nation and one that uses automobiles and other consumer goods that it can not produce.

“We use cars. We can not even produce their brake pads,” he lamented.

As President of Nigeria, Tinubu promised his administration will dredge the Calabar Port to allow bigger ships to come in and build a productive economy where manufacturing and local production of goods and services will be the bedrock of economy.

Asiwaju Tinubu had special appreciation for members of Nigeria’s armed forces and other security agencies who work day and night away from their families to keep the country save.

“I want to thank our men and women in uniform who stay away from their families to keep us safe. We say thank you,” Tinubu said.

On those who cause ethnic and religious strife that have led to the death of many innocent Nigerians, and spreading hatred and division in the country, Tinubu told the delegates and supporters to tell them when they return home to stop.

“Tell Nigerians that we are not the barbaric people they think we are. Religion is mostly adopted by birth and we continue in them. The life you take, you cannot bring back. The hate you spill cannot cure your hunger.

We are human beings and we must live together. We must have tolerance and love for each other.”

At the end of his speech which was largely extempore, President Buhari, National Chairman of APC, Governors and other leaders joined Tinubu and his wife on stage to present the party flag to him as the duly elected Presidential candidate.

Below is his acceptance speech:

APC Special Presidential Acceptance Remarks

By Bola Ahmed Tinubu

We have been at historic Eagle Square for many hours such that day has turned into night and night back into day.

Because of your democratic exertion, this convention shall be recorded as a shining moment in the evolution of our party and the life of our nation.

I must thank you all for making me the standard bearer of our progressive party. And I humbly accept the nomination of this convention to be the presidential candidate of our enlightened, humanitarian and great party, the All Progressives Congress.

I also offer my sincere gratitude to President Buhari for his calm and prudent leadership throughout this process. I thank him, also, for his steadfast determination to ensure a level playing field and a free and fair primary process for every aspirant. Without him, I would not be standing here today as the new flagbearer of Nigeria’s party.

I thank the governors for their invaluable contribution to internal democracy and unity.

I commend the party leadership and organizers for the conduct of a successful convention.

Thank you, the delegates, for the confidence you have shown in me. I will prove that your choice was a wise one. You have moved our party and country towards its best future. On your mandate I shall stand.

I commend my fellow aspirants. It is a difficult thing to run for president. The stiff and bold competition you offered made our party stronger and made me better. I must say a special word of thanks to the seven aspirants [Alhaji Badaru Abubakar; Sen.; Ibikunle Amosun; Sen. Ajayi Borrofice; Rt. Hon. Dimeji Bankole; Sen. Godswill Akpabio; Dr. Kayode Fayemi; and Barr.(Mrs.) Uju Kennedy] who chose to step down their personal ambitions for the good of the party and the unity of our purpose.

The competition is now over.

Those who did not support me, you have nothing to fear. I hold no grudges or grievances.

Let us each agree to join hands in defeating the PDP and beating back our common foes of poverty, terror and violence. We now have a date with destiny in February 2023. Let us win so Nigeria can become the nation it is intended to be.

To my campaign team and close advisors. Your dedication, long hours, and sound advice have brought me to this point.

I thank my beautiful wife, Oluremi, for her patience and wise counsel. Thank you for standing by my side. I am indeed a fortunate man.

Now, permit me to address the nation.

Yes, we face serious problems. But I believe that we have it within us to reach our finest destiny. With help from God, we shall make this nation better for the generations to come.

President Muhamamdu Buhari has already laid a solid foundation in security, economy, and anti-corruption. We will build upon this for the salvation of our people.

So, I ask you:

Do we dare reform our national economy such that prosperity grows as poverty vanishes?

Yes, we dare.

Do we dare provide meaningful education and jobs for our youths so that they may strive for a better future?

Yes, we dare. Our teeming youth population is our nation’s greatest asset. We will create jobs for our youth from the Zamfara and Osun gold deposits to the vast agricultural lands across the country. We will create new ooportunities in the FINTECH sector, the creative and entertainment industries, digital skills and other areas.

Do we dare feed our nation and provide the farmer a solid income for his toil?

Yes, we dare.

Do we dare construct a society where the vulnerable, the weak, the disadvantaged and the elderly are attended to and loved?

Yes, for we must care for those who cannot care for themselves.

Do we dare muster our collective strength to conquer terrorism, kidnapping, and violent evil of any form?

Yes, we dare.

After the PDP convention, I commended Abubakar Atiku. The ensuing contest between our party and his will be one of competing visions.

Our vision is of progress and the future that can be. We must defeat the PDP’s reactionary ideals.

Our better, more progressive vision of Nigeria shall secure a better society for all Nigerians.

May this be our task arising from this convention. Let nothing stand in the way of our achieving a more just society and a greater Nigeria.

God bless the APC.

God bless Nigeria.

*APC SPECIAL PRESIDENTIAL CONVENTION

ACCEPTANCE REMARKS